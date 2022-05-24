New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command paid a two-day inspection visit to the Air Force Station Hasimara.

He visited the Air Force Station from May 22 to 24.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

He was received by Air Commodore Ashish Srivastava, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Hasimara.

The Air Marshal was presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival and briefed on the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the station.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

In his address to the personnel and during the interaction, he stressed upon the importance of their base owing to its strategic location as well as basing of the latest fighting machine of the Indian Air Force.

He also impressed upon the personnel that operating the latest generation Rafale aircraft brings additional responsibility. They need to ensure that they are fully conversant with their role and tasks and should remain focused and vigilant 24x7. He appreciated the efforts put in by them in meeting all the goals of the Air Force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)