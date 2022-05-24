Jaipur, May 24: The process of filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections began on Tuesday. However, no nomination was filed on the first day today. Elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10 as BJP's Omprakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshardhan Singh Dungarpur are going to complete their term on July 4.

Nomination papers can be filed till May 31. Scrutiny will be held on June 1 and candidates can withdraw nominations till June 3, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

Voting, if necessary, will be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on the same day from 5 pm.

