Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Saturday said the Election Commission is a step ahead in dealing with the growing challenges in holding fair polls by giving more powers to the public.

“Challenges for (holding) elections are growing day by day. (Use of) artificial intelligence, social media, fake news and paid news is increasing because prosperity is rising and people think of employing all might and money to win elections for the sake of five years (power),” Rawat told PTI here.

His statement came after the EC announced that Lok Sabha polls would be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. Votes will be counted on June 4.

“The challenges are growing but the EC is one step ahead. It has taken praiseworthy steps and given power to the public with a citizen vigilance mobile application,” Rawat said.

“.. to report wrongdoings like money distribution and violation of model code of conduct, a citizen just has to shoot video, take pictures and upload them on the app. In 100 minutes, investigation, arrests, first information report and seizure will take place and the complainant will be informed about the action taken,” he said.

Rawat served as the 22nd CEC, between January 2018 and December 2018.

“The EC decides on election phases based on the availability of central paramilitary forces. On that basis, it has set seven phases to ensure peaceful polls. It has separated the Jammu and Kashmir (polls) for that reason,” he added.

