Panaji (Goa) [India], December 20 (ANI): A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will embark on a three-day visit to Goa from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit Goa on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022," Chief Electoral Officer, Goa Kunal Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: UP Students to Get Free Smartphones, Tablets on Former Prime Minister Anniversary.

Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)