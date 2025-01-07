New Delhi, January 7: The Election Commission will on Tuesday announce the schedule for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Commission has convened a press conference at 2 pm on Tuesday to announce the election schedule.

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to held before that to constitute a new House. Delhi Election 2025 Date: When Is Delhi Assembly Elections? How Many Seats Did AAP, BJP and Congress Win in Last Polls?.

Delhi has traditionally seen assembly polls in a single phase.

