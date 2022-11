New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference to announce the schedule.

The term of Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

