Lucknow, January 6: The Election Commission on Tuesday published the draft electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, showing that there are over 12.55 crore eligible voters in the state, while nearly 2.89 crore names were removed during the current exercise. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, told reporters that during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, as many as 2.17 crore voters were found missing or shifted from their registered addresses.

As many as 25.47 lakh electorates were found to be registered at more than one place, he said. Urging voters whose names are missing in the draft list to fill Form 6, the CEO said that claims and objections can be registered till February 6. The CEO said during the exercise, 46.23 lakh voters were found to have died since the last exercise. He said 18.70 per cent of voters’ signatures did not come during the SIR. SIR in Uttar Pradesh: Know Steps To Check Your Name in the Draft Voter List As ECI To Publish Electoral Rolls of UP Under Special Intensive Revision Today at voters.eci.gov.in.

Earlier, the ECI issued revised dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026, with final publication of voters’ list now scheduled for March 6, 2026. In a statement issued on social media, the CEO had revised dates for the draft publication of the electoral roll to January 6.

"The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026," he said. "The notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out from January 6 to February 27, 2026. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6, 2026," the CEO said. Election Commission Issues Revised SIR Schedule for Uttar Pradesh; Draft Electoral Roll To Be Out on January 6, Final List on March 6.

On December 12, the ECI appointed SROs for intensive electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh and seven other states. The Special Roll Observers (SROs) were appointed for observing the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

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