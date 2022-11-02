Mumbai, November 2: The Maharashtra unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a core committee meeting at the party's state headquarters here.

The meeting was attended by state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party's state in-charge C T Ravi and national joint organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others. Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Killing Woman With Borewell Hand-Pump in Nagpur.

BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting in Mumbai

State ministers belonging to the BJP were also part of the meeting. Fadnavis gave this information from his Twitter account.

