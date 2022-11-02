Mumbai, November 2: The Maharashtra unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday held a core committee meeting at the party's state headquarters here.
The meeting was attended by state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party's state in-charge C T Ravi and national joint organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others. Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Killing Woman With Borewell Hand-Pump in Nagpur.
BJP Holds Core Committee Meeting in Mumbai
Attended the @BJP4Maharashtra Core Committee Meeting at BJP HQ, Mumbai with National Joint Org. Gen Secretary @shivprakashbjp ji, Prabhari @CTRavi_BJP ji, @JaibhanPawaiya ji, @TawdeVinod ji, President @cbawankule, @ShelarAshish & all BJP Ministers. pic.twitter.com/s52Ap81AeQ
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 2, 2022
State ministers belonging to the BJP were also part of the meeting. Fadnavis gave this information from his Twitter account.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)