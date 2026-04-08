New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday ordered the recall of Cooch Behar Dakshin General Observer, after he was found unknown about the number of polling stations in his assembly constituency during the briefing of polling body, officials said.

"During the briefing of the Observers by the ECI, it was observed that Anurag Yadav, General Observer, Cooch Behar Dakshin, did not even know the number of Polling Stations in his Assembly Constituency. He has been immediately recalled by the order of the Commission," the officials said.

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This development comes amidst the ongoing faceoff within West Bengal between the TMC-led state government and Election Commission of India.

In the latest development, the ECI on Thursday, referring to the TMC government the ECI affirmed that the 2026 State Assembly elections will be free from fear and violence.

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In an X post, the ECI called for no booth and source jamming on the days of polling in West Bengal. "ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress. This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming," the poll body said.Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a strong response to the Election Commission of India (ECI), calling for the upcoming elections to be conducted without political bias, central interference, selective targeting, or double standards.

In a post on X, TMC described its message as "straight talk," emphasising that the electoral process should remain independent and fair.

"Our straight-talk to ECI This time, the Elections must be: Free from Delhi's control. Free from political bias, Free from selective targeting, And free from double standards," the 'X' post from TMC said.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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