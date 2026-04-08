In a shocking incident from Rampur, a 33-year-old government schoolteacher was allegedly murdered by her husband during an argument while having s*x, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Ekta Singh, was found dead at her rented home in Shiv Vihar Colony under the Civil Lines police station area.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when a milkman, receiving no response at the door, alerted the landlord, who then informed the police. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ekta’s body lying on the bed. Banda Shocker: UP Engineer, His Wife Get Death Sentence For S*xual Abuse of 33 Boys, Selling Videos on Dark Web.

According to police officials, the accused husband, Rahul Chaudhary, fled the scene after the incident, leaving the room open. He later checked into a de-addiction rehabilitation centre in Meerut, where he was eventually located and taken into custody.

During interrogation, Rahul confessed that the murder occurred on Sunday evening following a heated argument while engaging in s*x. In a fit of rage, he strangled his wife. After the crime, he took their five-year-old son with him, later handing the child over to his younger brother. Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped by Boyfriend During Elopement Plan, Later S*xually Assaulted and Killed by Stranger in Jagatsinghpur.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Rahul was addicted to alcohol and frequently harassed Ekta over dowry demands, leading to regular disputes. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Rahul and his brother, who is currently absconding.

Police have sent the accused to judicial custody, while further investigation is underway. Senior officials confirmed that a detailed probe has been assigned to a Circle Officer to ensure a thorough examination of all aspects, including dowry-related allegations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).