New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner R K Arora on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, official sources said.

Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office here, they said.

Also Read | WHO: Nearly 36 Million in Europe Suffering from ‘long COVID’.

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Tomato Price Hike: Prices of Tomato, Other Vegetables Have Jumped Due to Heavy Rainfall in Many Parts of Rajasthan, Say Wholesalers.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)