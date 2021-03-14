Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached 101 properties worth Rs 55.57 crore of real estate firm Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt Ltd (SBPL) in connection with a money laundering case involving cheating investors in Jharkhand and other states.

According to ED's statement, the attached assets include 98 immovable properties situated at Ranchi, Jharkhand and three commercial shops at Raipur as well as bank balances in form of fixed deposits in name of Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and their relatives-- Jayant Dayal Nandy, his wife Anita Dayal Nand, another Director Shyam Kishore Gupta and Ranjana Shrivastav wife of Directors Prakash Prasad Lala.

ED said it initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered by CBI Ranchi and chargesheet has been filed against Sanjeevani Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and others.

"The investigation has revealed that SBPL and its directors cheated a large number of people of Jharkhand by inducing them by way of publication of misleading advertisements through various media channels and public canvassing which resulted into receipt of payments from the investors through cheque/cash towards a purported sale of plots of land/constructed house," ED said.

"The directors of the company had opened a large number of bank accounts in the name of company as well as in their name for the purpose of laundering of such funds. A large part of proceeds of crime was also withdrawn in cash by the accused persons for depositing the same in their personal accounts which was further projected as untainted," it added.

In this connection, ED had earlier attached assets worth Rs 3.10 Crore in the name of SBPL and its Directors which was subsequently confirmed by PMLA adjudicating authority.

During the course of the investigation, ED said one of its directors--Shyam Kishore Gupta was arrested on Match 3, 2020.

"Prosecution complaint was filed before the PMLA Special Court against eight accused persons/entities. Look Out Circular has also been issued by ED against the absconding accused Jayant Dayal Nand who was the mastermind of this scam," ED said.

The investigation agency added that further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

