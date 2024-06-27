Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir)[India], June 27 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jammu has got a 7-day remand of JKSSB SI Paper leak mastermind Yatin Yadav. Yadav was arrested on June 24 in the JKSSB SI paper leak case.

He was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Jammu on June 25, 2024. The Court has sent Yadav into ED custody till July 2.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR and Chargesheet filed by CBI, Jammu against accused tout Yatin Yadav and other accused persons including Dr. Karnail Singh (Commandant, Medical Officer, BSF), CRPF Constables and JK Police personnel.

The facts of the case relate to a paper leak of an examination dated 27-03-2022 conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by the accused persons, including Yatin Yadav and others.

The ED investigation revealed that accused Yatin Yadav is the kingpin of the paper leak gang who had arranged for the smuggling out of the paper of the SI exam. He conspired with the other accused persons to arrange for candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from Rs. 15 Lakh to Rs. 30 Lakh. Post examination, the payments were collected mainly via cash and via bank account transfers from the aspirants routed to accused Yatin Yadav.

During the ED investigations, the scrutiny of the suspected bank accounts showed that the chain of transactions had been used to route cash deposits, and other funds into the bank accounts related to Yatin Yadav. The funds were also routed into his proprietorship firm, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation and were dissipated via transactions of smaller amounts.

Earlier, ED had attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yatin Yadav and others, to the tune of Rs. 1 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. (ANI)

