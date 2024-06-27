Hardoi, June 27: Even the dead are not safe from thieves and robbers in Uttar Pradesh as staff at a postmortem house in Hardoi have been accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery from deceased bodies. The case came to light when a woman constable, Nikki, reported that her elder sister's jewellery was missing after her body was sent for a postmortem.

The sister, Pinky, had died under suspicious circumstances on April 9, and her body was taken to the postmortem facility. After the procedure, the family found that the gold earrings and nose rings were missing. Noida Post-Mortem House 'Overwhelmed' Amid Heatwave, Dead Bodies Pile Up as Morgue Staff Struggles to Perform Autopsies.

Nikki lodged a complaint with Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rohtash Kumar on June 17. Taking the matter seriously, the CMO formed a committee to investigate the allegations. The committee, comprising Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Surendra Kumar and Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of CHC Ahirori, found two outsourced employees guilty. Ward boy Rupesh Patel and fourth-grade worker Wahid were subsequently dismissed. Agra Shocker: Semi-Naked Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Mosque, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

The investigation revealed a disturbing practice: the staff would steal jewelry from deceased bodies and replace them with artificial ones. Patel, in a video that went viral on social media, confessed to the thefts, explaining that most family members removed jewelry before postmortem, but in cases of sudden death, the staff would take the valuables. The stolen items were then divided among the staff, with Wahid taking smaller items and the larger pieces going to the postmortem staff.

Patel asserted that a review of CCTV footage would confirm his claims. Dr. Rohtash Kumar has assured that a thorough investigation will continue, and further action will be taken against those found guilty. If necessary, CCTV footage will be reviewed to uncover the full extent of the malpractice.

