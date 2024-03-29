New Delhi, March 29: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued a second summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar for questioning in his alleged involvement in the 'khichdi' scam. "ED's second summons! Khichdi thief still absconding. Such is the candidate for #MVA. Humble question, will you campaign from jail?" Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam asked in a post on X.

Kirtikar had skipped the first summons served to him on Wednesday after the party announced him as its candidate from the Mumbai North-West constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. COVID-19 Khichdi Scam Case: ED Summons Sanjay Raut's Brother Sandeep Raut.

Amol Kirtikar's father and senior politician Gajanan Kirtikar is now with the Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister) faction of the Shiv Sena and also the incumbent MP from the said seat.

Earlier on January 30, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut's brother, Sandeep Raut, reached the ED office for questioning and called the scam baseless and 'politically motivated'. The ED summoned Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the alleged scam case on January 28. On January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and an alleged close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the case. Khichdi Scam: Suraj Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray’s Close Aide, Nabbed in Case, Sent to Five Days ED Custody.

Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of "khichdi" to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June last year, the ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence, recovering documents in connection with the scam.

The ED has alleged that agents linked to some politicians used influence to ensure the BMC awarded khichdi contracts to their associates. The khichdi suppliers cheated the BMC by supplying less than the agreed quantity and after submitting inflated bills, it was alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)