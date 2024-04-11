New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application for the issuance of an open-ended, non-bailable warrant against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanat Ullah Khan.

The Rouse Avenue Court has already issued summons to him on a complaint filed by the ED for avoiding summons issued in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea on April 15.

A fresh application under sections 70 and 73 Cr.P.C. r/w Section 65 of PMLA has been moved for the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Amanatullah Khan.

The application was listed before Special Judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue court for hearing on Wednesday.

Also Read | Revoking Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir Has Uprooted Breeding Ground for Terrorism from Valley, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Special Counsel for ED Simon Benjamin sought time to file some documents. The court has listed the matter for hearing on April 18.

An open ended NBW is a warrant which has no certain date for execution. It can be executed anytime till the accused is arrested or appear before the court.

Recently, the ED filed a charge sheet against four people and one firm in a case of alleged money laundering at the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Amanat Ullah Khan.

The Rouse Avenue court yesterday issued summons or Amanat Ullah Khan in a complaint moved by the ED for avoiding summons issued to him.

ED has been sending summons to him to squeeze him in relation to Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

His anticipatory bail pleas have been dismissed by the trial court as well the High court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)