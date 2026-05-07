India News | ED Raids 12 Places in Mohali, Chandigarh, in Alleged Greater Mohali Area Development Authority Licence Fraud Case

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a major crackdown in Punjab and Chandigarh, conducting searches at 12 locations linked to real estate firms, builders, and their associates in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) licences from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), officials said.

The searches are being carried out at premises associated with the Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships Pvt Ltd, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and several other entities suspected to be allegedly involved in the case.

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The ED action is part of an alleged ongoing money laundering investigation linked to allegations of fraud, financial irregularities and cheating of investors.

Investigators suspect that the accused builders and developers allegedly secured CLU licences through fraudulent means and subsequently collected hundreds of crores of rupees from the public for housing and infrastructure projects.

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Officials alleged that despite collecting substantial amounts from buyers and investors, several developers defaulted on payments due to GMADA, causing significant financial losses to the authority.

Sources said the ED teams are scrutinising financial records, property documents, digital evidence and transaction details recovered during the searches. The agency is also examining the alleged nexus between builders, middlemen and officials connected to the approval process for real estate projects in the Mohali region.

Among those under the ED scanner is Nitin Gohal, who is alleged to have acted as a facilitator for certain builders accused in the case.

Officials claimed that Gohal allegedly helped developers who had defaulted on GMADA dues and arranged political protection for them.

Investigators suspect that Gohal was operating as a liaisoner on behalf of the Punjab Chief Minister's Office and allegedly played a role in coordinating between builders and influential persons. Sources further claimed that he is a close associate of Rajbir Ghuman.

The ED is probing whether any proceeds of crime were generated through illegal approvals, diversion of funds or financial transactions linked to the real estate projects under scrutiny.

Officials said evidence collected during the searches will be analysed to trace money trails and identify the role of individuals and companies involved. (ANI)

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