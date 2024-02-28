Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches in different parts of West Bengal as part of its investigation into the money laundering case linked to Mahadev online gaming and betting app that purportedly involved various politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Searches were held at six places in the state, including the residence and office of a businessman in Salt Lake, they said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: IUML in Kerala Gets Two LS Seats; ET Mohammed Basheer To Contest From Malappuram, Abdusamad Samadani From Ponnani.

Searches were also held at the house of an employee of the businessman in Ichhapur in North 24 Parganas, and the residence of a share trader in Hatibagan in Kolkata, they added.

A total of 15 premises in Mumbai, West Bengal and the Delhi-NCR as part of the investigation, official sources said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches India's First Indigenously-Built Hydrogen-Powered Ferry in Kochi, Kerala.

A total of nine persons have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

The ED had earlier said that the alleged illegal funds generated by the app were used to pay bribes to politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh, from where its main promoters and operatives hail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)