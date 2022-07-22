New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has seized Rs 20 crore in cash after raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

"The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," it said in a statement.

The search teams are taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through counting machines.

More than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained, it said.

Apart from Chatterjee, it raided Minister of State for Education Paresh C Adhikary, MLA Manik Bhattacharya and others.

