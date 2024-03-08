New Delhi, March 8: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash worth Rs 26 lakh, various incriminating documents, in the form of handwritten diaries with description of illegal receipts, during raids at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother and his associates.

The agency also seized digital devices, investment in partnerships, land deals, cash expenses amounting to approximately Rs 40-50 crore, and evidence of investment in property in Mumbai indicating an investment of Rs 5 crore.

The agency made the recovery during a day-long raid conducted by its sleuths in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Zonal Office under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. SC on ED Summons: Enforcement Directorate Can Summon Any Person; Those Summoned Are Expected To Respect and Respond, Says Supreme Court.

The searches were conducted at six locations in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday in the case of Irfan Solanki and others. The search was conducted at the residence of Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, and his associate real estate builders, Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi of Kanpur.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Kanpur City Police under various sections of the India Penal Code, 1860 and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against Irfan Solanki and his associates related to extortion, land grabbing of both private and government land, including Nazrul property, by threat, muscle power and political influence, and the illegal construction and sale of the same. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Eighth ED Summons in Excise Policy Case, Says Ready To Appear Before Agency Virtually After March 12.

It was further alleged that Irfan Solanki was involved in aiding illegal Bangladeshi migrants to settle in India by procuring an Aadhar card on the basis of false documents, said the agency in a statement. The ED investigation has revealed that fake business entities have been created to route the illegal money and to give colour to the tainted income as legitimate business income.

"During the search, it was revealed that Irfan Solanki and Rizwan Solanki have constructed and reside in ultra-luxurious three-story bungalows spread over more than 1,000 square metres. Considering the proceeds of crime were used to construct the house, the valuation of the property was made during the search action, which is above Rs 10 crore," added the ED.