The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, February 27, stated that a person summoned under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is required to respect and respond to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a money laundering probe. The bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal further said that a person summoned must appear if called by the ED and produce evidence if needed in accordance with the proceedings under PMLA. "It is seen that ED can summon any person it seems necessary to produce evidence or give attendance during proceedings under the Act ... The ones issued summons are required to respect and respond to the said summons by ED," the court said. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on ED Summon

ED can summon any person; those summoned expected to respect and respond: Supreme Court report by @DebayonRoy https://t.co/KfBrRKYOIt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)