Malegaon, February 7: In a significant political shift, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party has secured control over the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Nasreen Khalid Sheikh was elected Mayor, while Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed of the Samajwadi Party was elected Deputy Mayor, marking a successful takeover by their secular alliance.

The coalition, consisting of the ISLAM party, Samajwadi Party, and Congress, secured a combined 43 votes for both leadership positions. Their primary opposition from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), candidates Lata Ghorke and Nilesh Kakde, managed 18 votes. Notably, both the AIMIM and BJP remained neutral during the voting process. When Is Malegaon Mayor Election 2026? Who Has the Magic Number - ISLAM Party or AIMIM?.

This victory follows the January 2026 civic polls where the ISLAM party emerged as the single largest outfit, winning 35 seats. The final tally for the 84-seat corporation saw AIMIM with 21 seats, Shiv Sena with 18, Samajwadi Party with 5, Congress with 3, and BJP with 2. Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: Full Ward-Wise List of Winning Candidates.

Malegaon Elects Females As Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Two women as Mayor and Deputy Mayor will lead the Municipal Corporation in Muslim-dominated #Malegaon. https://t.co/fRujwAJ8dl — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) February 7, 2026

The ISLAM party was established on October 20, 2024, by its founder and president, Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid, a former Congress MLA. The party has been in the news for its rapid rise, successfully challenging established regional strongholds like the AIMIM to claim the municipal leadership in its debut corporation election.

