New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosle and his son Amit Bhosle in connection with a money laundering case registered against them.

Avinash Bhosle has been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday while his son has been asked to appear on Friday.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

