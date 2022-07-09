New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday called for developing forward-looking, world-class institutions that work on the principle of 'student first-teacher led' learning.

He was delivering the valedictory address at the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) at Varanasi which concluded Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

"We must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service. The National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction and path for decolonising our education and achieving aspirations, creating pride in our languages, culture and knowledge," Pradhan said.

"Components of NEP such as multi-modal education, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry-Exit, Skill Development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning," he added.

Pradhan said Shiksha Samagam is a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower.

"Our higher education should be for the student and by the teacher. Our administration shall do everything to support the teachers in meeting aspirations of our youth," he said

The education minister exuded confidence that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and building job-creators.

"They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living. By providing opportunities for education in Indian languages, we will be able to connect a large section of the education system and promote research and innovation," he said.

Addressing the educationists, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said providing a holistic education is the soul of National Education Policy 2020.

"During my visits to different institutions, I felt there is a need for significant increase of macro and micro-actions in the realization of holistic education," he said.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam witnessed 11 sessions including nine thematic session and two exclusive sessions on sharing success stories and Best Practices of NEP 2020 Implementation.

The deliberations ranged from themes like holistic and multidisciplinary education, enhancing quality, inclusively and access by use of technology, to the need for promoting an ecosystem for research and innovation, to promotion of Indian languages, Indian knowledge systems and sharing of best practices on NEP implementation.

