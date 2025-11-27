By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi (India), November 27 (ANI): The Education Ministry helped ensure that the Panjab University Senate elections could take place by staying in constant touch with students, teachers and other stakeholders, sources told ANI.

Also Read | CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

The ministry, according to sources, contributed actively to the process and made sure the students' demands were heard and considered.

The Vice President of India, in his capacity as the Chancellor of Panjab University, has approved the dates for Senate elections to be held next year.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"The Education Ministry has also contributed to ensuring that the Senate elections could take place. They remained in constant touch with the students, teachers and other stakeholders. The government listened to the students' demands and considered them," sources said.

The decision by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan comes after weeks of protests at the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. One of the students' main demands was that the Centre restore the traditional Senate election system, which had been altered through a notification issued on October 28, 2025.

Reacting to the development, Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, "Gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University for approving the Senate Elections. This decision marks an important step in the interest of a positive academic environment."

"The Panjab University Administration is always with its students and teaching community," she added. The Senate election schedule will be announced shortly.

The October 28 notification had cut down the strength of the Senate and scrapped elections for the Graduates constituency, the segment that elects 15 alumni members from Punjab, Chandigarh and neighbouring states. Although the Centre withdrew the order on November 7, demonstrations continued as students pressed for the announcement of poll dates.

The attempted change in the election structure had triggered strong political backlash in Punjab, with many terming it "yet another assault on Punjab's autonomy and its right over Chandigarh". What began as a campus agitation quickly widened, drawing support from student groups, civil society organisations, farmers' unions and political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)