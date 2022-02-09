New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday while handing over certificates of permanent services to Delhi Jal Board temporary employees said that the effect of this decision will be witnessed across the country as people in every state will raise similar demand.

"Today 700 employees are getting permanent...The effect created by this decision will be echoed in the entire country. Similar demand will arise across the country for the same. People will ask if this can happen in Delhi then why can't it happen in our state," said Kejriwal.

"I've been told that for the very first time such a large number of contractual workers are being made permanent together by the Delhi government," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister also said that it is his intention that all temporary employees in every department of the Delhi government get permanent.

In an event organised at Delhi Secretariat Delhi CM handed over certificates of permanent services to 700 contractual workers of the Delhi Jal Board. (ANI)

