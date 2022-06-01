New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) With just five months left to meet the deadline, efforts are underway to make the new Parliament building functional by November this year as the construction work is continuing on a war footing, sources in the government said on Wednesday.

They said that work on interiors and other elements has started in the new building, adding that there is no plan yet to extend the October deadline considering the national importance of this project.

The government has maintained that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building that is being constructed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Generally, the winter session of Parliament takes place in November-December. The new building will have a triangular shape and the National Emblem will crown the new structure.

The sources indicated that some portion of the new Parliament building may be functional around November 26 -- Constitution Day, but said nothing has been finalised yet.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

"We are making all efforts to achieve the target to make the new building functional in November. Work on interiors and other elements has already started," a source told PTI.

An official said that construction work is continuing on a war-footing level to meet the deadline for the project.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

