Thane, May 4 (PTI) The Thane city police is taking efforts to remove encroachments in the vicinity of two dargahs on Mama Bacha Hills inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | 'Not My King': UK Republicans To Stage Protest Against Monarchy on May 6, Want King Charles III Coronation to Be the Last.

These places of worship are in Yeoor forests within the confines of the national park, Vartak Nagar police station inspector Sandeep Nikam said in a letter to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Pachange.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Two Charred to Death, Five Injured After Blaze Erupts at Hotel in Ramban District.

The MNS has been seeking removal of these encroachments and has petitioned the police, the state revenue department and the local civic bodies on several occasions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)