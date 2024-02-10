Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan BJP president Arun Chaturvedi said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards becoming the third largest economy in the world.

He alleged that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure, the economy was heading towards the abyss due to "economic mismanagement and scams".

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Decision To Contest All Seats in Punjab, Says We Are Firmly With INDIA Bloc.

He said that for the first time in the history of independent India, a government has issued a white paper on the country's economy.

"An economic comparison has been made in the white paper for the period from 2004 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2024," he said addressing a press conference at the party office here.

Also Read | Indian Space Sector To Be Turned Into Business Activity Instead of Government Programme, Says ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

He said that after the formation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014, the resources in the country started being used in the national interest.

"Efforts are being made to strengthen the economy in that direction by taking the resolution of Developed India 2047," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)