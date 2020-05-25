Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Offers Namaz at His Residence

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 25: Amid nationwide lockdown, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered Namaz at his residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I have prayed for the health, well-being and safety of the people of my country and entire humanity," Naqvi told ANI here.

This year, Eid is being celebrated amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mosques remained closed adhering to government's COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

