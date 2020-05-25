Monsoon Forecast 2020: Rainfall to Hit Kerala Between June 1 and 5, to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20, Says IMD

Rainfall (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 25: The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre on Monday predicted that southwest monsoon is most likely to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 and June 5. Also, it added that Southwest monsoon will reach Mumbai between June 15 and June 20. The Met Department said rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, will start occurring from May 29 in northern parts of the country.

Giving details about the monsoon predictions, head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre Rajendra Kumar Jenamani said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala coast between June 1 & June 5 & is likely to reach Mumbai between June 15 & June 20." Maharashtra Reels Under Severe Heatwave Conditions, Nagpur Sizzles at 46.5 Degree Celsius, Akola Touches 46 Degree Celsius.

Adding more on the thunderstorms, he said, "Rain accompanied by thunderstorm will start occurring from May 29 due to easterly winds in the northern parts of India & the temperature is expected to go down to 40 degrees Celsius."

Here's what Rajendra Kumar Jenamani said:

Jenamani informed that in the last two days, India has seen the highest temperature of 47.6 degree Celsius. He predicted that heatwave will start subsiding from May 28 as easterly winds will start blowing in northern parts of the country.

Earlier on Sunday, parts of Maharashtra continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with mercury inching closer to 47 degrees Celsius in several areas. Regional Meteorological Center in Nagpur stated that Nagpur reported the maximum temperature with mercury touching 46.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.