Indore, Aug 17 (PTI) Eight persons, including five women, were arrested for duping people by promising them a dealership in a fictitious firm and offering to sell health products through a call centre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | India Monitors Any Development in Its Neighbourhood Which Has Bearing on Its Security Issues, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Police seized 18 mobile phones, seven desktop computers and other items from the accused who operated the call centre in the garb of a computer coaching class.

Also Read | CISF Constable Admit Card 2022 Released At cisfrectt.in; Here's How to Download.

"The accused persons were duping people in the name of supplying Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, health products, and other items through the call centre which was operated from a flat in the Khajrana area of the city, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Hingankar.

A complaint was lodged by a trader from Tamil Nadu alleging that he was asked to deposit a certain amount in advance to buy "health products" but never received delivery, he said.

The accused also duped people in the name of providing dealerships in a fictitious firm.

Prima facie, the fraud could run into lakhs. Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)