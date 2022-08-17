Central Industrial Security Force , CISF Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released online for all those who registered for the Constable/Fire exam. Candidates can download their CISF Constable Male PET admit card now from the official website - cisfrectt.in .

The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Admit cards will not be sent by post, reads the notification. CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Admit Card for Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Released at cbse.gov.in; Know Steps To Download

The PET/PST round is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to October 10, 2022, at 41 centres across the country. MPSC Admit Card 2022: State Services Prelims Examination Admit Card Released at mpsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Download

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1149 vacancies in various State/UT. 10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-servicemen (ESM).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).