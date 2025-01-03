Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that extensive arrangements will be made for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8 and reviewed the arrangements with officials of the concerned departments through a video conference from the State Secretariat on Friday, said a statement from Director Information and Public Relations Department, Andhra Pradesh secretariat.

Speaking on this occasion, the CS directed the officials of the relevant departments to make strict arrangements to make the Prime Minister's visit a success. He clarified that orders have already been issued by the General Administration Department regarding the steps to be taken regarding the arrangements, and accordingly, the officials of the respective departments should take appropriate steps.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Argument in Thatipur, Secretly Burns Her Body in Morena Before Dumping Her Ashes in Rajasthan’s Chambal River; Arrested.

CS instructed the Visakhapatnam District Collector and Police Commissioner, as well as the officials of the concerned departments, to make strict and robust arrangements in a manner that leaves no room for any mistake in the arrangements related to the PM's visit. He clarified that the minute-to-minute program regarding the PM's visit is yet to be finalized, and in the meantime, the arrangements to be made in terms of various departments should be taken up on a war footing.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand said that PM will reach Visakhapatnam on the evening of the 8th of this month and will hold a road show from Sampath Vinayaka Temple to the venue to be set up on the grounds of Andhra University Engineering College.

Also Read | Gurugram Job Scam: Fraudsters Dupe Man Hailing From Dundahera of INR 26 Lakh on Pretext of Job for His Sister at Delhi University, 2 Arrested.

As a large number of people and public representatives will come to participate in the road show as part of the Prime Minister's visit, necessary steps should be taken for parking their vehicles.

In view of the PM's visit in the evening, the Chief Secretary has instructed the officials of the Electricity and Municipal departments to install appropriate electric lights at the roadshow, as well as venue and various parking places.

Similarly, drinking water, temporary toilets and other facilities should be provided at the meeting venue and parking areas. The Collectors of the respective districts were instructed to make appropriate arrangements to ensure that people from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts like Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other districts would be transported in buses and other vehicles for the Prime Minister's visit and to return them safely to their destinations.

The Collectors of the Visakhapatnam district and surrounding districts were instructed to make appropriate arrangements for drinking water, breakfast, and food accommodation for those coming to the meeting without any criticism. CS Vijayanand directed the DGP and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioners to take appropriate steps to ensure that no problems arise in matters such as vehicle traffic and parking.

Earlier in the meeting, GAD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar explained through a PowerPoint presentation the steps to be taken by the Visakhapatnam District Collector and Police Commissioner and other officials of various departments regarding the Prime Minister's visit. He said that orders have been issued in this regard by the General Administration Department.

Visakhapatnam District Collector Harindra Prasad participated virtually and spoke and explained that arrangements are being made to bring 120,000 people from Visakhapatnam city, 10,000 from Visakhapatnam rural mandals, and 40,000 from Anakapalle district for the Prime Minister's visit. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner S Bagchi participated virtually and said that arrangements are being made for parking vehicles in 22 areas in the city.

DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, CM Secretary Pradyumna, TR&B Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam District Collectors Vijayakrishnan, Dr BR Ambedkar, Swapnil Dinakar, SPs and other officials participated in this meeting. PhD Ramakrishna, Hari Narayana and others participated.

Notably, on January 8 PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the foundation stone of the NTPC Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub will be laid virtually in Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalle district.

Under this project, the company will invest Rs 65,370 crore in three phases. The Prime Minister will also virtually launch the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub. This project worth Rs.1518 crore will be set up on 2,500 acres in the first phase.

This project will provide employment opportunities to about 50,000 people. Similarly, the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park, which will be set up in Nakkapalli for Rs 1,876.66 crores on an area of 2001.8 acres, will be laid virtually. With an investment of Rs 11,542 crores in this park, 54, 000 people will get employment opportunities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)