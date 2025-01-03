Gwalior, January 3: A brutal murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a man allegedly killed his wife first and later burned her body. It is also learned that the accused husband disposed of his wife's ashes in Rajasthan's Chambal river. The alleged murder occurred in Gwalior's Thatipur area and came to light when police were investigating a complaint filed by the deceased woman's maternal family.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the accused husband, who has been arrested, has been identified as Dinu Tagore, a resident of New Suresh Nagar. It is reported that Tagore lived with his wife, Chanchal Jatav, in a government multi-storey apartment. Police officials also found that the accused used to fight with his wife frequently. Gwalior Shocker: 2 Teachers Booked After Class 9 Student Tries To End Life by Consuming Phenyl Over Harassment in Madhya Pradesh.

Accused Killed His Wife First, Later Burned Her Body in Morena

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Dinu was addicted to alcohol and often fought with Chanchal. On the night of Tuesday, December 31, an argument broke out between Tagore and Chanchal, which escalated to such a level that Dinu killed his wife in a fit of rage. In order to cover his crime, the accused called an ambulance and pretended that his wife was ill.

Accused Husband Dumped His Wife's Ashes in Chambal River

Cops said that Tagore cried to show that he was taking his wife to the hospital, but he took her to his ancestral village in Morena. Over there, Tagore secretly burned his wife's body. Post this, the accused collected his wife's ashes and threw them into Rajasthan's Chambal River in a bid to erase any trace of evidence. Following this, Tagore returned to Gwalior and filed a missing person's complaint. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

It is learned that Chanchal's family approached the police after Tagore gave them vague answers when they questioned him about her disappearance. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. After this, cops visited the spot on Chambal River from where Dinu disposed of his wife's ashes. While the accused has been arrested, further investigation is underway.

