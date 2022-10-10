New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements in view of the India vs South Africa ODI match on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, officials said.

According to the advisory, there will be a diversion of traffic for half an hour before and after the match.

No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali road.

"People are requested to avoid Raj Ghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Raj Ghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate from 11:30 am to 11 pm on the match day," the advisory stated.

The spectators would be coming to the stadium and congestion is expected, it said.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP flyover (both the carriageways) on the match day," it stated.

Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, traffic officials said.

For spectators, unlabeled vehicles' ''park and ride'' facility will be available at Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking and Under Velodrome Road.

All the spectators coming in their vehicles shall reach these park and ride sites, and avail "Park and Ride" facility or walk down to reach the stadium.

"Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium," the advisory said.

Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. ''U'' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed, it stated.

All the buses will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match, the traffic police said.

Spectators using app-based taxi and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, they added.

