Palakkad (Kerala), Jun 19 (PTI) An elderly man was killed in a wild elephant attack in the early hours of Thursday in this north Kerala district, police said here.

The incident took place in a village under the Hemambika Nagar police station limits.

The victim has been identified as Kumaran, who was in his 60s.

According to police, he was trampled by the elephant when he stepped out of his house around 3 am.

Forest officials reached the spot soon after the incident, but local residents staged a protest, expressing their anger over the recurring elephant attacks in the area.

