Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) An elderly woman was beaten to death by her son over a trivial issue in Khirimore locality of Patna, police said on Monday.

Police arrested the accused Satyendra Ram on the charges of killing his mother on Monday, said Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Talking to reporters, the SP said, "The incident took place on Sunday in the Banauli Bijurg village under the jurisdiction of Khirimore Police station. Police received a call that an elderly woman was beaten to death by her son inside her house. Police reached the spot and sent the body for the post-mortem examination."

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused killed his mother as she refused to cook food for him. It has also come to notice that the accused had earlier killed his wife also over some trivial issue," said the SP.

