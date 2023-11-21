New Delhi, November 21: The Election Commission (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva on the complaint of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a video uploaded on Facebook and Twitter which aims to "tarnish" the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP state president has been called to showcase before the EC office by Thursday at 8 pm to explain the statements made in the alleged social media posts against Kejriwal.

"...the State President - Delhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/ allegations / averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another National Party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the above State elections and to show cause by 20.00 Hrs of 23rd November, 2023, as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct r/ w relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you," the notice read. Assembly Elections 2023: Seizures of Over Rs 1,760 Crore Made in Five Poll-Bound States Since Announcement of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says Election Commission.

The EC notice stated that the BJP should have verified the facts and have proof in its possession to "justify the ex facie derogatory, insulting and disparaging animation, caricature, scam and narrative against the star campaigner of another National Party, who is a democratically elected Chief Minister and against the political party and through him impacting adversely the electoral prospects of the candidates standing for the above State Elections." Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 60,000 Ballot Boxes to Be Used in State Polls.

The AAP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP on November 16, accusing of the alleged violations of the Electoral Laws Representation of Peoples Act 1951, India Penal Code 1860 and the Model Code of Conduct. The party had also attached the pen drive containing videos and photos of the social media posts shared by the BJP on their Facebook and 'X' handles.

