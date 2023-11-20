The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, November 20, said that seizures of over Rs 1,760 crores have been made in poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. The Election Commission also said the seizures of over Rs 1,760 crores in the five states this year are more than seven times (Rs 239.15 Crore) the seizures made in the previous assembly elections in the five states in 2018. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Accuses Congress of Corruption and Appeasement Politics Says ‘Dynasty Politics Is Everything for Them’ (Watch Video).

Assembly Elections in Five States

