Aizawl, Aug 16 (PTI) An Election Commission team will visit Mizoram on August 29 in view of the assembly polls that are likely to be held later this year, officials said on Wednesday.

The 20-member team will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The schedule for elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is expected to be announced in October, they said.

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday convened a meeting to discuss the arrangements ahead of the visit of the EC team, the officials added.

