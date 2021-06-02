Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday saidelection for the post of Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly will be held during the monsoon session beginning next month.

The election will be announced on the first day of the session on July 5 and will take place the next day, he said.

The post is vacant since Patole stepped down as Speaker to become state Congress chief.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress ministers here to discuss various issues and decide the party's stand on them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)