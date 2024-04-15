New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pitch for electing a strong and stable government, the Congress on Monday said this Lok Sabha election is for electing a strong and stable government, not for re-electing a "demagogue".

The opposition party also said that Prime Minister Modi's remarks were a sign of nervousness and expressed confidence that INDIA bloc will get a clear and convincing mandate in the polls.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Angry Over Spouse’s Drinking Habit, Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death With Wood While Consuming Alcohol in Pathanamthitta.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions as the BJP released its manifesto.

Asked about the prime minister's remarks, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "This election is for electing strong and stable government, not for re-electing a demagogue. Strong and stable governments come from policies and programmes that address the concerns of the people."

Also Read | Arjun Mohan Resigns: Byju's India CEO Quits, Founder Byju Raveendran To Take Over Edtech Firm's Daily Operations.

"A prime minister who has nothing to say on farmers' issues, nothing to say on issues of unemployment and inflation, a prime minister who will refuse to talk about issues relating to workers, who refuses to talk on issues of social justice, social empowerment is making a pitch for a strong government, a capable government ... (in)his words. But the question is, strong and capable for what?" he said.

"That's the real question and I think from our Nyay Patra and from the BJP's Modifesto, it's very clear who has the agenda for addressing the concerns of the people," Ramesh said.

"So, we are going to the people. Our campaign is based on an agenda that addresses the concerns of women, youth, farmers, workers the disadvantaged and deprived sections of our society and that's a positive agenda. And we are confident that we will get a clear convincing, absolutely beyond doubt, a majority," he said.

"These words were also used I recall in 2004 and the people saw through that game, I think people have seen through this game. This is… these are all signs of a desperate and a nervous prime minister," Ramesh said.

Asked about the party's strategy in the polls, the Congress leader said there is not one thing but many things because India is a diverse country.

"What works in the south may not necessarily work in the north, north-east. So, we have a national campaign, but we also have to be sensitive to what the regional, and local issues are," Ramesh said.

"But most fundamentally this election is about saving democracy, it's about saving our Constitution," he added.

The Congress leader said it is about saving constitutional provisions relating to secularism, relating to social justice, relating to special provisions for regions like the North-East.

"I mean that's the fundamental issue in this election, it is the preservation of democracy, that India as we have known, India to be. The preservation of our Constitution and the values and its provisions and of course it's about addressing the concerns of farmers, workers, youth, women, disadvantage sections of society," Ramesh said.

"We are hopeful that the people of India in a very silent way are going to give resounding verdict on the 4th of June, in favour of the Congress Party and its allies who Constitute the INDIA group," he added. PTIK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)