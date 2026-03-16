Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): An Emirates flight from Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) to Dubai (DXB) returned midway on Monday, landing safely at 8.40 am after a 4.40 am departure due to the temporary closure of Dubai International Airport following a drone incident.

The flight, carrying 353 passengers and 19 crew, returned following a security incident that prompted a suspension of operations at the destination airport, according to the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

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Following the safe landing at TRV, passengers were directed back to the terminal while officials managed the disruption.

The incident is linked to broader air travel suspensions as Qatar Airways has also announced a revised, limited flight schedule from March 18 to 28, due to the continued suspension of operations caused by the closure of Qatari airspace. "These schedules have been enhanced to give more flexibility to passengers wishing to travel," the Airline said in an X post.

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While focusing on reunification and supporting passengers during this unsettling time, the airline advises that operations will return to normal only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms a safe, full reopening.

"We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations. Your patience and understanding mean a great deal to us, and we are truly grateful for your continued support at this challenging time," said the airline.

Passengers can book flights as per the revised schedule on the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent. The airline also stated that those who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information, asking passengers to ensure that their contact details are updated.

Furthermore, passengers who have prior bookings from March 18-28 are eligible for two complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to April 30 on rebooking with the airline or a refund.

"Flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond our control," the airline added as a note.

This comes after flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident near the airport, authorities said on Monday, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continue to impact the region.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available."

Authorities also said a fire broke out after a drone struck in the vicinity of the airport, causing minimal damage.

The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has disrupted operations and security conditions at several locations across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)