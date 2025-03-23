Jammu, March 23: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector following information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, the officials said. Kupwara Encounter: Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Operation by Joint Security Forces Team in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua Encounter

#BREAKING: Encounter breaks out between Islamist terrorists and security forces in Sanyal area of Hiranagar of Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir. 3-4 terrorists likely trapped. Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF on the job. pic.twitter.com/i2DL09gkvM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 23, 2025

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)