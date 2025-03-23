Jammu, March 23: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation in Sanyal village near the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector following information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, the officials said. Kupwara Encounter: Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Operation by Joint Security Forces Team in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua Encounter

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

