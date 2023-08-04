Srinagar, August 4: Three security personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, police said. The encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces at High Reaches of Halan Forest in Kulgam.

"Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC in Poonch Sector.

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir:

#WATCH | J&K | Encounter underway at high reaches of Halan forest area of Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Three jawans injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/4cAe93jiHe — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

The police said search in the area has been intensified.

