An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam on Friday evening. "Encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of Kulgam district. Army & Kulgam Police are on the job. Further details shall follow, " Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid at LoC in Poonch Sector.

Encounter Underway:

An encounter begins at high reaches of Halan forest area of Kulgam district in J&K. Army & Kulgam Police are carrying out the operation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8p3hyGAdeF — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)