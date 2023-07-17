Jammu, July 17: Two terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army and police in a joint operation at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled by Indian Army and Police at LoC in Pooch (Watch Video).

Officials said that alert troops of the Army foiled the major infiltration bid this morning after which searches were mounted by Army and police in Bahadur sector of the LoC. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Government Employees Terminated for Working With Pakistan-Based Terror Outfits, Providing Logistic Support to Terrorists.

"Major Infiltration bid eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police during the night of 17 July in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress," the Army said. It was an intelligence driven operation that was jointly carried out by the Army and police, said officials. Further details are awaited, officials said.

