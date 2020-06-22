Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran forest area of Anantnag in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Calls Emergency Meeting to Discuss Measures to Control COVID-19 in Bengaluru: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.

Also Read | Goa Reports Its First COVID-19 Death After an 85-Year-Old Woman From Morlem Dies Due to Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)