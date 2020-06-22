Panaji, June 22: Goa reported the state's first coronavirus death on Monday. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed that an 85-year-old woman from Morlem, who was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 infection, has passed away at a hospital. "I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe", Rane said. The coronavirus tally in Goa surged to 818 till Sunday after 64 new cases were reported in the state on a single day. This was the second biggest single day rise in the recent past, state Health department said. India Reports 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh Mark.

Reports inform that most of the new cases were reported from Mangor Hill hotspot in Vasco which had contributed a large number of cases earlier. The State health department informed that the number of recovered cases in the state was 135. As per the Health department bulletin, the coastal state now has 683 active cases.

Here's the tweet:

Goa has registered its first #COVID19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens that we are taking all it takes to keep people safe: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (file pic) pic.twitter.com/oHO8DVUCK5 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

In India, the coronavirus tally mounted to 4,25,282 with 445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin by the Ministry of Health on Monday, the positive cases in India now stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases. As many as 2,37,196 individuals have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll in the country due to coronavirus has surged to 13,699.

